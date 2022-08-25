Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Jammu and Kashmir

The epicentre of the quake was 62 kilometers northeast of Katra area in Jammu region at a depth of 5 kilometers

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 25 2022, 00:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 00:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Jammu and Kashmir late on Wednesday night but no loss of live or damage to property was reported, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was 62 kilometers northeast of Katra area in Jammu region at a depth of 5 kilometers, they said.

On Tuesday, six earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir but there was no report of loss of life or damage to any property. The quakes hit Katra, Doda, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earthquake
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

