Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Ladakh

The quake struck at 6:10 am in Leh area of the Union Territory

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 28 2021, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 12:10 ist
There have been no reports of any loss of life. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Ladakh on Monday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake struck at 6:10 am in Leh area of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said its epicenter was at a latitude of 34.49 degrees north and longitude of 78.43 degrees east at a depth of 18 km.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremors, the officials said. 

