Eastern Ladakh row: India-China military talks soon

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said restoration of peace and tranquility will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 22:39 ist
Indian and Chinese soldiers. Credit: PTI File Photo

India and China on Wednesday held in-person diplomatic talks here and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in a "frank and open manner".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said restoration of peace and tranquility will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations and to this objective both sides agreed to hold the next round of military talks at an early date.

The meeting took place under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

Read | Congress wants Centre to come out with White Paper on situation along the LAC with China

"The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner," the MEA said.

"Restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations," it said.

"In order to achieve this objective, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (19th) round of Senior Commander's meeting at an early date," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the two sides agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
China
Eastern Ladakh
Line of Actual Control
Ministry of External Affairs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Pack of stray dogs maul 3-year-old to death in Gujarat

Pack of stray dogs maul 3-year-old to death in Gujarat

Al Pacino at 83 is expecting his fourth child

Al Pacino at 83 is expecting his fourth child

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

 