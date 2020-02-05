EC 'condemns' Arvind Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at city court

EC 'condemns' Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics

Poll for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Feb 05 2020
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 19:22pm ist
The Election Commission on Wednesday condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all city courts.

It also warned the AAP national convener to be "more careful" and exercise caution while making such public utterances and statements.

"The Commission, hereby ... condemns the impugned statement," the poll panel said in an order.

It found the reply of Kejriwal unsatisfactory and found the statement violative of the model code of conduct.

