EC issues notification for Sardarshahar Assembly bypoll

The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 10 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 15:47 ist
In the bye-election, 2,89,579 voters of Sardarshahar Assembly constituency will be able to cast their votes and the total polling stations are 295. Credit: AFP Photo

Notification for the bye-election to Sardarshahar Assembly constituency of Rajasthan was issued on Thursday, a poll official here said.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Election Office, the voting will be held on December 5 and counting of votes will take place on December 8.

As per the election schedule, the last date for nominations will be November 17 and scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 18. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said.

In the bye-election, 2,89,579 voters of Sardarshahar Assembly constituency will be able to cast their votes and the total polling stations are 295, Gupta said.

Sardarshahr (Churu) seat was held by the Congress for a long time. Bhanwar Lal Sharma, 77, died on October 9 after prolonged illness. He was MLA for seven times.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state at the end of next year. 

India News
Indian Politics
Rajasthan
Bypolls
Congress

