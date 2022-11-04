ED again summons D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate has again summoned Congress state unit president D K Shivakumar and his brother Kanakapura MP D K Suresh in the National Herald money laundering case and asked them to appear before the agency officials on November 7.

Both of them have appeared before the agency on October 7th in the same case. Last month the ED sought a 10 years financial transaction from them and their family members. However, both of them sought time to submit details saying they were busy in the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra organised by Congress.

The questioning pertains to Shivakumar and his MP brother D K Suresh about donating an unspecified amount of money in the past to Young Indian, the company that owns National Herald. The agency wants to know the details of these transactions, sources in the ED said.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the National Herald money laundering case.

Shivakumar had also appeared before the ED on September 19 in Delhi where he was questioned with regard to another money laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Separately, Shivakumar filed a petition before the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking to restrain the ED from arresting or taking any other action against him in connection with the latest probe. The Court issued notice to the ED and posted the matter for hearing on December 23.

