ED arrests ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna in PMLA case

Special Judge Sunaina Sharma allowed four-day custodial interrogation of Ramkrishna

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2022, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 16:31 ist
Ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna in a money laundering case connected with alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of stock exchange employees after getting the nod from a Delhi court to probe the matter.

Special Judge Sunaina Sharma allowed four-day custodial interrogation of Ramkrishna.

The former NSE MD was produced in the court from jail on order passed by the judge earlier. The judge had issued a production warrant against the accused on a plea moved by the ED.

After the accused was produced, the ED took permission from the court to interrogate her.

Later, the ED arrested Ramkrishna on the ground of non-cooperation and again produced her before the court and urged for her nine-day custodial interrogation.

The court, however, granted her four-day custody to the agency.

Ramkrishna was arrested by the CBI in a separate case and was currently in judicial custody.

 

