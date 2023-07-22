IAS officer held by ED in Chhattisgarh over PMLA case

ED arrests woman IAS officer in Chhattisgarh in alleged coal levy case

This is the second IAS officer in the state who has been arrested in the case as Sameer Vishnoi, an IAS officer of the 2009 batch, was arrested last year.

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jul 22 2023, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 15:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested IAS officer Ranu Sahu in Chhattisgarh, a day after the central agency conducted raids at her premises in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

"Sahu was arrested in connection with an alleged coal levy case, and produced in a court hearing Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases here to seek her custody," ED's lawyer Saurabh Pandey said.

Also Read: Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

She is the second IAS officer in the state to be arrested in the case. Sahu, a Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer of the 2010 batch, is currently posted as the director of the state agriculture department.

Prior to this posting, she had served as collector of the coal-rich Korba and Raigarh districts. The ED conducted raids at her residence in Raipur on Friday.

Her premises were raided earlier as well and her assets were attached by the ED as part of its probe into the alleged coal levy case.

This is the second IAS officer in the state who has been arrested in the case as Sameer Vishnoi, an IAS officer of the 2009 batch, was arrested last year.

The agency has been probing an alleged coal levy and liquor scam in the state in which it has arrested some prominent bureaucrats, apart from politicians and those linked to them.

India News
ED
Enforcement Directorate
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
PMLA

