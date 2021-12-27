ED attaches assets in Chennai Port Trust fraud case

ED attaches assets in Chennai Port Trust fraud case

The case pertains to some suspects submitting 'fake' fixed deposit receipts with the port trust

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 27 2021, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 20:02 ist

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 5.74 crore in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged fraud in the Chennai Port Trust.

The case pertains to some suspects submitting "fake" fixed deposit receipts with the port trust.

"By retaining the original fixed deposits receipts, they (accused) had fraudulently liquidated the fixed deposits within a couple of days after the opening of the FDs," the ED said in a statement.

"It was found that an amount of Rs 45.40 crore was fraudulently transferred to a fake current account in the name of Chennai Port Trust. 

"Around Rs, 15.25 crore was withdrawn by cash from the said current account by impersonating as deputy director, finance of the Port Trust," it said.

The rest amount of Rs 31.65 crore was transferred to several bank accounts through more than 49 transactions and subsequently withdrawn as cash from those accounts by "luring the account holders in lieu of small commission," it said.

The agency has attached 47 properties including 230 acres of land, 20 plots, gold, vehicles and some bank deposits as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The total value of these assets is Rs 5.74 crore.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Enforcement Directorate
India News
Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Related videos

What's Brewing

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

 