ED, CBI, I-T dept should not work under pressure: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said central agencies like the ED, CBI, and I-T department should not work under any pressure.

The statement comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting searches at multiple locations in the state in connection with a money laundering probe into allegations of exam paper leaks for the recruitment of teachers.

Reacting to the ED raids, Gehlot told reporters in Khandela, Sikar, "I had already said that the ED was waiting (to enter the state). We know that wherever elections are held in the country, the ED goes there first. They are given a list."

"It is not appropriate for the ED to work under pressure. Be it CBI, ED, or Income Tax Department, if these agencies work impartially, without pressure, then we will welcome them," he added.

Gehlot reiterated that if an opposition party is in power in a poll-bound state, the Centre sends its agencies there.

"I would ask the officials of the ED, CBI, and Income Tax to please not work under pressure and ensure justice for all," he said.