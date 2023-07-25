ED raids in Delhi Jal Board as part of PMLA probe

ED conducts searches in Delhi Jal Board linked money laundering investigation

The raids were carried out in the national capital on Monday at about 10 premises as part of the investigation being carried out under the provisions of the PMLA.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2023, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 13:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities and siphoning of funds of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said on Tuesday.

The raids were carried out in the national capital on Monday at about 10 premises as part of the investigation being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has collected some documents and records, the sources said.

The ED probe is stated to be based on a November, 2022 FIR of the Delhi government's anti-corruption branch (ACB) for alleged embezzlement of Rs 20 crore funds from the DJB.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Enforcement Directorate
ED
Delhi
Delhi Jal Board

Related videos

What's Brewing

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023

Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

 