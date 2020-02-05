ED crackdown on JD(U) leader Jai Prakash Mandal, property worth Rs 8 crore attached

In a huge embarrassment to the ruling party in Bihar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a massive crackdown on JD (U) leader Jai Prakash Mandal and attached his property worth Rs 8.38 crore.

Mandal, who is the district president of the JD(U)’s Other Backward Class (OBC) wing, has been named accused in 12 different FIRs and charged with amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income.

“Jai Prakash Mandal, his wife Ratna Devi and their son Praveen Mandal have been charged under different sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002,” said a police source, wishing not to be identified.

The property attached include Rs 1.96 in cash, commercial complex, flats and shopping mall in Bhagalpur, besides petrol pump and six vehicles.

This is the second such ED action against politicians in Bihar in recent times. In 2017, the ED had registered cases against former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, besides booking their son Tejashwi Yadav, for their role in the construction of biggest shopping mall on the outskirts of Patna. The ED had also named the trio in the infamous IRCTC scam.

The ED action had then forced Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sever ties with the RJD, which eventually led to the fall of the Mahagatbandhan Government in Bihar in July 2017.