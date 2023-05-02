ED mentions AAP MP Raghav Chadha in liquor policy case chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday mentioned AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha in its supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy case, reported ANI.

Shortly after media reports emerged about his name being in the chargesheet, the AAP leader slammed media reportage, and issued a clarification.

"News articles/reportage stating that I have been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the enforcement directorate are factually wrong, incorrect and appears to be part of a malicious propaganda to harm my reputation and credibiltiy. I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by the enforcement directorate," said Chadha in his statement.

"It appears that in the complaint my name is mentioned as an attendee to some meeting though the basis of making such an allegation is not clear," the AAP leader clarified, commenting on the mention of his name in the document.

"I vehemently and unequivocally deny commission of any alleged offence in any manner, in relation to the said meeting or otherwise," Chadha further asserted.

