ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi: Youth Congress members stop trains at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge Station

Several trains at the Shivaji Bridge Railway Station here were halted on Thursday due to a protest by members of the Indian Youth Congress against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case.

The questioning of the 75-year-old Congress chief, who is recovering from Covid, lasted for about two hours. She is likely to be called for another round of questioning in the next couple of days.

Several IYC leaders and workers also gathered at Janpath intersection in central Delhi and raised slogans against the central government and burnt its effigies.

IYC president Srinivas BV alleged that the central government has been “using” the ED against the leaders of the Congress to stop them from “raising voices of the people on important issues”.

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi raised the issues of the people and due to this the government has been putting Central agencies behind them. Dictatorship will not be able to suppress the loud voices raised in public interest,” Srinivas said.

He further alleged that the central agency questioning Sonia Gandhi is a “conspiracy” of the BJP to “scare” the Congress party.

“The conspiracies of the BJP and ED will not scare us. This is a fight for truth, the fight will continue,” he added.

The ED questioned the Congress chief in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. The day was a show of strength for the party with street protests and leaders courting arrest across the country.