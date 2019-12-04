ED questions former Haryana CM in money laundering case

  Dec 04 2019
  • updated: Dec 04 2019, 22:48pm ist
Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Chandigarh in connection with a money-laundering probe in a land scam case, officials said. Photo/PTI

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Chandigarh in connection with a money-laundering probe in a land scam case, officials said.

They said Hooda was summoned for grilling and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal agency is probing Hooda's role in multiple criminal cases of money laundering, including the Manesar land case and the Associated Journal Limited (AJL) land case. 

