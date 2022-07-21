ED questions Sonia for over two hours, Congress uses occasion to stage show of strength

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Thursday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, with her party making it as an opportunity of showing strength by organising protests and getting a clutch of Opposition parties to issue a joint statement against "misuse" of central agencies.

She was questioned for around two-and-half hours by ED officials keeping Covid-19 protocol in mind. Officials, including a woman officer, who were part of the team had Covid-19 negative certificates.

Sonia was summoned twice earlier in the case but could not present herself as she was tested positive for Covid-19. Her son Rahul was questioned for five days earlier in the case.

This is the first time Sonia was questioned by a central agency in any case.

Her questioning led to protests by Congress workers across the country with MPs and Congress Working Committee members being detained. At least 13 parties signed a joint statement protesting against the government "targeting" Opposition politicians.

The parties accused the government of unleashing a “relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies”.

“Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner," they said.

Sonia reached the ED office around 12 noon accompanied by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka was allowed to stay in ED office away from questioning room in case Sonia encountered any health issues. Rahul left ED office soon after Sonia entered the building.

Congress criticised the ED action calling it "political vendetta".

"All Congress MPs and CWC members have courted mass arrest outside our party headquarters in a show of collective solidarity with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, a target of 'Vishguru's' political vendetta,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The issue was raised in Parliament too. In Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister r Pralhad Joshi asked whether the Opposition party believes everyone is equal before the law or not.