ED Chhattisgarh raids hit IAS, IPS officers close to CM

ED raids 12 Chhattisgarh locations of IAS, IPS officials close to CM Bhupesh Baghel

The ED raids are in connection with connection with an alleged Disproportionate of Assets (DA) case

IANS
IANS, Chhattisgarh,
  • Oct 11 2022, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 12:49 ist
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel speaks during a press conference. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in Chhattisgarh at more than twelve locations belonging to government officials who are said to be close to CM Bhupesh Baghel in connection with an alleged Disproportionate of Assets (DA) case.

IAS officers J.P. Maurya and Ranu Sahu's premises are among those whose house are being raided by the Central anti-money laundering agency. The ED team is also at the premises of three IPS officials.

Earlier when the raids were conducted, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had termed it 'political raids'. The raids started early on Tuesday morning and are currently going on.

Further details are awaited.

India News
Enforcement Directorate
Chhattisgarh
Bhupesh Baghel
Indian Politics

