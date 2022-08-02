ED raids at National Herald headquarters, 11 more places in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Delhi and other places in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.
Twelve locations, including the headquarters of the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper, were raided.
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia
Agniveers and Bhusainiks
DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024
Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938
Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'
Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry
Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact