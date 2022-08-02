ED raids National Herald HQ, 11 more places in Delhi

ED raids at National Herald headquarters, 11 more places in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 02 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 12:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Delhi and other places in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

Twelve locations, including the headquarters of the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper, were raided.

More details awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
National Herald case

What's Brewing

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

 