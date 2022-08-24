ED raids multiple locations including school in Delhi-NCR

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations, including a school in Delhi-NCR in connection with the prevention of money laundering case involving state Health Minister Satyendar Jain and others.

The school where a CBI team had arrived is located in Delhi's Dwarka. The school authority sent messages to the parents to take back their kids by 10.40 am.

"Dear Parent *Important* This is to bring to your notice that due to unforeseen circumstances the school will get over at 10:30 am today, August,24, 2022, Wednesday. Buses and cabs will leave the school premises at aforesaid time. Please make arrangements to pick your child from their usual stops accordingly. Walker parents are requested to reach the school at sharp 10:40 am to pick up their wards," read the message of the school, which was sent to the parents.

Track latest news from Delhi here

The ED had recently filed a prosecution complaint before the Rouse Avenue Court against Jain and others.

The ED has alleged that Jain has assets disproportionate to his known source of income. The other accused have also been named by the ED.

The court accepted the prosecution complaint. On the next date of hearing, the court will take cognizance of the matter.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30 by the ED under sections 19 of the PMLA. He is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail and his bail application was earlier rejected by the court.

In Pics | Political bigwigs arrested by ED in money laundering cases

On July 1, the ED had arrested Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, the two associates of the health minister in the same case.

The ED had initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused. It was alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a minister in the Government of Delhi during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and other accused, for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to the companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.