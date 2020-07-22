ED raids premises of Rajasthan CM Gehlot's brother over fertiliser scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at the premises of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged fertiliser scam.

The searches, which are being held in other cities, at the premises of Gehlot's elder brother Agrasain Gehlot in connection with the ED registering an FIR based on a Customs case in which the latter's company was slapped with a penalty of around Rs seven crore.

This is the third action by a central agency after Congress leader Sachin Pilot rose in revolt against Gehlot, leading to his subsequent sacking as Deputy Chief Minister. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said they were not going to be scared by the 'raid raj' created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's "gimmicks" failed to topple the Rajasthan government.

Days ago, Gehlot government had also named senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of conspiring to topple the government by offering money to a section of Congress MLAs belonging to Pilot camp, besides arresting a couple of saffron party-linked persons.

Earlier on July 13, the Income Tax conducted searches at the premises of two Congress leaders, who is considered close to Gehlot, in connection with a tax evasion case while the Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty Deva Ram Saini and Congress MLA Krishna Poonia were questioned by the CBI in connection with the suicide of a police officer, who claimed that he was under pressure from certain quarters.

Officials said the ED team was assisted by personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who were seen standing guard at the farmhouse and residence of Agrasain Gehlot in Mandore of Jodhpur district.

They said searches were conducted in at least six locations in Rajasthan, including at the premises of a former Congress MP who is said to have business links with Agrasain Gehlot, as well as four locations in Gujarat, two in West Bengal and one in Delhi.

The ED case is based on a Customs case of 2007-09 in connection with the supply of subsidised Muriate of Potash (MOP) to farmers, whose investigation was wrapped up in 2013. The Customs had slapped a Rs seven crore penalty on Agrasain's firm earlier.

The ED, which had studied the chargesheet filed by Customs, is now investigating the money laundering aspect in the case.

Officials also said the ED is also probing a case in connection with forex law violation allegedly by Jaipur-based businessman Ratan Kant Sharma, who is claimed to have business ties with the Chief Minister's son Vaibhav in the past.

Responding to the raids, Surjewala said, "Prime Minister Modi has created 'raid raj' in the country but we are not going to be scared" while claiming that the ED started raids after the Centre's gimmicks failed to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

"A CBI team was sent to conduct a raid at a location linked to Krishna Poonia after the Centre's tactics failed to topple an elected government. An Olympian who brought laurels for the nation is being threatened. The CBI also questioned the Chief Minister's OSD and now ED raids are being conducted at the residence of his elder brother," he added.