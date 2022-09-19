ED sought asset details of past 39 years, claims Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar claimed on Monday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials asked him to provide details of his assets and bank transactions for the past 39 years.

Shivakumar appeared before the ED after the agency issued fresh summons to him, in connection with the Rs 74.93 crore disproportionate assets (DA) case, filed against him in 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had initially filed the case, which the ED took over. The BJP government in Karnataka had sanctioned the investigation against the Congress leader in 2020.

Emerging out after over six hours of questioning, which was held at the ED headquarters at the national capital, he said: “The ED officials asked me to provide assets details including purchase of properties and bank transactions for the past 39 years. They have asked for details of setting up of India Talkies at my native (place) in Kanakapura Taluk by my family in 1985. How can I know all these details? I don't have a computer brain.”

“My chartered accountant will provide all asset details to the ED. I have sought time to submit them,” he said.

“The ED officials also asked me about my contribution to Young India Trust. Both me and my brother D K Suresh contributed through cheques. They have also asked me about details of Young India Trust members for which I said currently I don’t have many details,” Shivakumar said.

He also said that the ED officials did not inform him about the next date of inquiry.

The Congress leader, however, did question the ED’s authority to investigate disproportionate assets, and said: “When (the) CBI (is) already probing the DA case against me, how can the ED probe the case again. The ED also filed a chargesheet against me in a money laundering case. How many cases do they want to file against me?"

Alleging that it was a conspiracy to summon him again in the same case amid the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he said, “Ultimately, people of Karnataka will decide on who is right or who is wrong.”

In 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a disproportionate assets case against Vokkaliga leader over Rs 74.93 crore. The agency, which had raided 14 locations, claimed that it had recovered Rs 57 lakh cash.

According to the CBI, the case was registered after a seven-month-long preliminary inquiry into the disproportionate assets of Shivakumar and his family members, which was amassed during his tenure as a minister in the Karnataka government between April 1, 2013, and April 30, 2018.

During this period, his family assets increased multifold, when compared to before April 1, 2013.

Shivakumar was already facing a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered against him by the ED in 2018; he was arrested by the agency on September 3, 2019, before being released from the Tihar jail on bail on October 23, 2019, by the order of Delhi High Court.

In July this year, the ED filed a charge sheet against the Congress leader.