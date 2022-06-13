Effective regulation for hate speeches required at all levels: HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday emphasised effective regulation of “hate speeches” at all levels, saying those are the beginning point of attacks against the targeted community that can range from discrimination to ostracism, ghettoisation, deportation, and, even genocide.

The court pointed out that the statutory provisions and particularly the penal law provided sufficient remedy to curb the menace and the executive, as well as civil society, has to perform its role in enforcing the already existing legal regime.

A single-judge bench of Chandra Dhari Singh, which dismissed a plea for an FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP Parvesh Verma, said hate speeches incite violence and feelings of resentment against members of specific communities, thereby causing fear and feeling of insecurity in the minds of the members of those communities.

"In fact, it marginalises individuals based on their membership in a group by using expressions that expose the group to hatred. Hate speeches are almost invariably targeted towards a community to impart a psychological impact on their psyche, creating fear in the process," it said.

The court further pointed out there have even been instances of demographic shifts in the aftermath of such hate or inflammatory speeches, saying the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley is a prime example.

"The methodology is not restricted to any religion or community in specific. There have been and there continue to be instances of hate speeches in different parts of the country targeted against people of specific communities, based upon the demographic composition," it said.

The court also cited the Supreme Court's order in 'Patricia Mukhim v State of Meghalaya and Ors' of March 25, 2021, which stated "Free speech of citizens of this country cannot be stifled by implicating them in criminal cases, unless such speech as the tendency to affect public order.”

"Therefore, before initiating criminal proceedings for what one thinks it to be hate speech, the words of the Supreme Court must be taken into consideration," the court said.

The bench also said in India, the constitutionality of hate speech restrictions has been upheld in the interest of ‘public order’ since it continued to be punishable under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 as well as other laws and statutes in force, including the Representation of People Act, the IT Act 2000, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Protection of Civil Rights Act, the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the Cable Television Network (Rule), 1994, the Cinematographers Act, 1952.