Eight AK rifles, 12 pistols, five grenades recovered in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
In a statement a police spokesperson said the recoveries included eight AK74u rifles with 24 magazines, 12 Chinese pistols, five Pakistani grenades, 560 rounds of AK rifle and 244 rounds of pistol were recovered from Hathlanga Sector in Uri area of Baramulla.
Also Read | SIA seizes house registered in Geelani’s name in Srinagar
The AK-74 is an assault rifle designed by small arms designer Mikhail Kalashnikov in 1974. While primarily associated with the Soviet Union, it has been used by many countries since the 1970s.
This is one of the biggest seizures of arms and ammunition in Kashmir by security forces in Kashmir in recent years. Earlier in November, security forces raided a militant stronghold in Poonch, a border district in Jammu region and seized a big cache of weapons and explosives.
The recoveries from the hideout included two AK assault rifles, six magazines, 69 rounds, one pistol with a magazine, and five hand grenades.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records
What medieval manuscripts say about cats
The Santa Story
Hindi content continues to rule web series space
Bihar: A botched booze ban?
Fine fashion for furry friends
DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM
Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink