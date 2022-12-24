Eight AK rifles, 12 pistols, five grenades recovered in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

In a statement a police spokesperson said the recoveries included eight AK74u rifles with 24 magazines, 12 Chinese pistols, five Pakistani grenades, 560 rounds of AK rifle and 244 rounds of pistol were recovered from Hathlanga Sector in Uri area of Baramulla.

The AK-74 is an assault rifle designed by small arms designer Mikhail Kalashnikov in 1974. While primarily associated with the Soviet Union, it has been used by many countries since the 1970s.

This is one of the biggest seizures of arms and ammunition in Kashmir by security forces in Kashmir in recent years. Earlier in November, security forces raided a militant stronghold in Poonch, a border district in Jammu region and seized a big cache of weapons and explosives.

The recoveries from the hideout included two AK assault rifles, six magazines, 69 rounds, one pistol with a magazine, and five hand grenades.