Eight injured in explosion in Kashmir’s Handwara

Eight civilians injured in explosion in Kashmir’s Handwara

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 03 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 15:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least eight civilians were injured after an explosive device went off in the air at Ahgam, Handwara, in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday afternoon.

Read: Colonel, Major, two soldiers and police officer killed in terrorist encounter in Kashmir’s Handwara

Local news gathering agency KNO quoting sources said that an explosive device exploded at Ahgam area in Zachaldara block, which is five Km away from the encounter spot where five security forces personnel, including a colonel, a major and a police officer, were killed earlier in the morning.

Eight people have sustained injuries and were being evacuated for treatment.

A police official said that the details related to the incident were being gathered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kashmir
explosive device

What's Brewing

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

COVID-19 could change the world of work

COVID-19 could change the world of work

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Will you be my quarantine ?

Will you be my quarantine ?

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

 