Eight civilians injured in explosion in Kashmir’s Handwara

At least eight civilians were injured after an explosive device went off in the air at Ahgam, Handwara, in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday afternoon.

Local news gathering agency KNO quoting sources said that an explosive device exploded at Ahgam area in Zachaldara block, which is five Km away from the encounter spot where five security forces personnel, including a colonel, a major and a police officer, were killed earlier in the morning.

Eight people have sustained injuries and were being evacuated for treatment.

A police official said that the details related to the incident were being gathered.