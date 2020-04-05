Eight coronavirus deaths recorded in Mumbai in 24 hours

In one of the worst days for Mumbai over COVID-19 pandemic, eight persons died on Sunday taking Maharashtra's toll to 40.
n the Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region, eight persons died on Sunday- the highest recorded in 24-hours-span since the outbreak.
Follow live updates on coronavirus
The total coronavirus positive cases in the state are around 700 now.
A total of 56 persons have been discharged so far.
As the problems compounded, around 300 containment zones have been created in the Mumbai-MMR to restrict the movement of people.
Comments (+)