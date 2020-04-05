Eight coronavirus deaths recorded in Mumbai in 24 hours

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Apr 05 2020, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 19:38 ist
Representative image (PTI Photo)

In one of the worst days for Mumbai over COVID-19 pandemic, eight persons died on Sunday taking Maharashtra's toll to 40.

n the Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region, eight persons died on Sunday- the highest recorded in 24-hours-span since the outbreak. 

The total coronavirus positive cases in the state are around 700 now.

A total of 56 persons have been discharged so far. 

As the problems compounded, around 300 containment zones have been created in the Mumbai-MMR to restrict the movement of people.

