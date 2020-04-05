Eight coronavirus deaths recorded in Mumbai in 24 hours

In one of the worst days for Mumbai over COVID-19 pandemic, eight persons died on Sunday taking Maharashtra's toll to 40.

n the Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region, eight persons died on Sunday- the highest recorded in 24-hours-span since the outbreak.

The total coronavirus positive cases in the state are around 700 now.

A total of 56 persons have been discharged so far.

As the problems compounded, around 300 containment zones have been created in the Mumbai-MMR to restrict the movement of people.