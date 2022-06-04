Eight killed,15 injured in boiler explosion at factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

At least eight workers died and 15 were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, police said.
They said there were 25 people in the affected area in the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana when the incident occurred.
The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory.
Inspector General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar said that eight persons lost their lives.
Out of the 17 remaining people, 15 were hospitalised while the rest suffered minor injuries.
The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump.
Rescue and relief measures were continuing at the site, according to officials.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.
“The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families,” the CM's office tweeted.
UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' expressed grief over the loss of lives.
“May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the minister tweeted.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?
Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?
Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release
A look at the human capital at work
Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood
Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments