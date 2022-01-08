Eight shops gutted in fire near Bamleshwari temple in Dongargarh

At least eight shops were gutted in a fire outside the famous Bamleshwari temple at Dongargarh town in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district early Saturday, police said, adding that no casualty was reported.

The fire broke out around 1.30 am and soon engulfed eight small shops alongside the steps of the hilltop temple, located around 110 kilometres away from Raipur, Rajnandagon Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

No one sustained burns or injury in the incident, though puja material and plastic items were gutted. The fire was soon brought under control and doused, Singh said. "Prima facie it seems an electric short circuit could have triggered fire", he said, adding that further investigation is under way. Maa Bamleshwari temple at Dongargarh is a popular pilgrimage spot.

