8-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in Rajasthan

Eight-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in Rajasthan

The accused abducted the minor from her house on Friday night while she was sleeping with her mother

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 30 2020, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 12:44 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Feminism In India

An eight-year-old girl was thrown into a dry well after being allegedly raped and strangled to death by unidentified men in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Her body was recovered on Saturday night, SHO of Choti Sadri police station Ravindra Pratap Singh said.

The accused abducted the minor from her house on Friday night while she was sleeping with her mother. She was allegedly raped and strangled to death, the SHO said.

They later threw the girl's body into a dry well, which is 300 meters away from her home, he added.

Singh said a probe into the matter is underway and nearly half a dozen people have been rounded up for interrogation. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
rape
Death

What's Brewing

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

 