Eight-year-old raped in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly; father, step mother arrested

8-year-old raped in UP; father, step mother arrested

PTI
Bareilly (UP),
  Jan 05 2023, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 01:11 ist
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Baheri town of the district, police said on Wednesday.

Police registered a case on the basis of a complaint by the girl's uncle and arrested the accused father, identified as Kesar, and his second wife who helped him in the crime, Baheri Circle Officer Tejveer Singh said.

Kesar, 30, allegedly raped his daughter from his first wife on Tuesday night, while his second wife kept the girl's mouth shut, Singh said.

When other members of the family came to know about the incident in the morning, the victim's uncle and aunt brought her to the police station, the CO said.

After a preliminary inquiry, police registered a case against the father, a cobbler, under the POCSO Act and he, along with his second wife, was arrested.    

A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against Kesar in Haldwani also and he had recently come out of jail in this case.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Bareilly
rape
Crime

