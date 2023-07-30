Eighth arrest in April attack on police party in J&K

Eighth arrest in April attack on police party in J&K

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh said all criminals and smugglers involved in the attack would be brought to justice.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 30 2023, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 20:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said it has nabbed from Samba district a key accused in an attack on a police party in April, making it the eighth arrest in the case.

Farman Ali alias "DC", a resident of Rakh Barotian, was allegedly involved in the April 6 attack on the police party near his village when they had gone to arrest suspected drug peddlers, a police spokesperson said.

Ali, a notorious heroin smuggler, used to frequently change his identity and locations to evade arrest, the spokesman said, adding he was arrested by a police party from Vijaypur.

Also Read | Narco-terror case: SIA raids continue for second day in J&K's Poonch

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh said all criminals and smugglers involved in the attack would be brought to justice.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vijaypur police station, the officer said.

"Police are conducting investigations in a highly professional manner and conducting searches and raids to arrest the accused involved in the case. So far, police have been successful in arresting eight accused and some more have been identified who would be arrested soon," the SSP said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

 