Elderly couple killed in Himachal's Kangra, accused held

PTI
PTI, Nurpur (Kangra),
  • Aug 01 2023, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 15:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An elderly couple was allegedly killed by a 22-year-old man at their home in Nurpur area of Kangra district, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Ankush Kumar has been arrested, they said.

Also Read | Gadkari visits flood, rain-affected areas in Kullu, Manali

On Monday, Harnam Singh (73) and his wife Shakuntala Devi (70), residents of Ward Number 2 Kopra Panchayat, were cutting grass when Ankush attacked them and slit their throats with a sickle, police said.

Ankush lives nearby the couple’s house, they said.

Nurpur DSP Vishal Verma said the accused has been arrested and booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the killing, police said, adding that the weapon used in the crime has been recovered.

