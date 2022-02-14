Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

Elderly Kashmiri woman's English takes social media by storm

Although the location of the woman is not known, the accent of the man recording the video suggests that they belong to a rural district of the valley

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 14 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 19:45 ist
She goes on to identify onion, apple, garlic and dog in a unique accent, and the video has become a social media hit. Credit: Screengrab via Twitter/@Sleet_Shah

A 36-second video of an elderly Kashmiri woman flaunting her newly acquired English skills has taken the internet by storm.

The video, which was originally uploaded on Twitter by one Syed Sleet Shah, has found its way to other platforms such as Whatsapp and Facebook as well.

The young man names certain fruit, vegetables and animals in Kashmiri and asks the woman, clad in traditional attire and easily looks to be in her 80s, to identify them in English.

Though she falters the first time while identifying ‘cat’, she then makes up for it by pronouncing the animal as ‘kyaet’, and her overbearing Kashmiri pronunciation seems to have won over the people.

She goes on to identify onion, apple, garlic and dog in a unique accent, and the video has become a social media hit.

Although the location of the woman is not known, the accent of the man recording the video suggests that they belong to a rural district of the valley.

Many Twitter users responded with kind comments on the post.

“The fluency of Kashmiris in English - even of people in their 80s is always impressive - ia (is) it because the languages have a mother root?” one of the users wrote.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
offbeat
English
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

 