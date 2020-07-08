Elderly patient with Covid-19 symptoms jumps to death in Rajasthan

An elderly man admitted to a hospital here with symptoms of coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping from second floor of the medical institute on Wednesday, police said.

He was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Pratap Nagar, they said.

His Covid-19 test report came negative, minutes before he took the extreme step, police said, adding he was not aware of the test result.

Kailash Chand Sharma (78) was admitted to a semi ICU on the second floor of RUHS, they said.

“His sample for Covid-19 test was collected yesterday and the report came negative today. The reason behind the extreme step is not clear yet and the matter is being probed,” a police official said.

“The hospital received the test report (negative) just five minutes before he jumped to his death. He was not aware that he was Covid-19 negative,” DCP (East) Rahul Jain said.

Sharma was earlier admitted to Kanwatia hospital, Shastri Nagar for two to three days due to breathing problem. He was referred to RUHS on Tuesday after his condition worsened.