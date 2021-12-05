EC files case with Special Cell regarding fake messages

Election Commission lodges case with Special Cell regarding fake messages

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police lodged a case in this regard and have formed a team of elite police officials to look into the matter

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 05 2021, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 15:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Election Commission of India wants Special Cell of the Delhi Police to arrest persons behind circulating fake messages. One fake message that was circulated was -- EC will deduct around Rs 350 for not casting vote.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police lodged a case in this regard and have formed a team of elite police officials to look into the matter.

"The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has lodged a case under section 171-G (false statement in connection with an election) of the IPC against unknown persons," a source said.

The Election Commission has said that the matter is very serious as such kind of messages can spread panic among common public.

Such fake messages are making rounds on Social Media i.e WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Telegram. The Special Cell will now write to the concerned officials of these social media to give them information about the person behind circulating this fake message.

The Election Commission has also requested the Special Cell that once the arrest is made, they should be duly informed.

The matter is being looked after by elite Cyber Unit IFSO which is being headed by DCP KPS Malhotra.

A source said that the EC wanted that the matter should be treated as an urgent matter and hence a team was formed to look into it.

"We have lodged a case under section 171G of Indian Penal Code (IPC) which deals with false statement in connection with an election. Our team is looking into the matter," a source said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Election Commission
fake messages
Delhi Police
Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why people might discriminate against foreign accents

Why people might discriminate against foreign accents

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

The biskoot story

The biskoot story

Perfecting the art of monochrome

Perfecting the art of monochrome

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

 