ECI makes actor Sonu Sood Punjab icon

Election Commission of India makes actor Sonu Sood Punjab icon

Belonging to Moga district of Punjab, Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown.

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 16 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 22:38 ist
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood while sending off migrants to their native places by buses, amid COVID-19 lockdown at Wadala TT police station in Mumbai, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the Punjab state icon by the Election Commission of India, an official statement said here on Monday.

The statement quoting Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said his office had sent a proposal to the ECI in this regard and they approved the same.

Belonging to Moga district of Punjab, Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Sood arranged transport facilities for migrant labourers stuck in various places to their homes and his humanitarian work was highly appreciated by all sections of society.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sonu Sood
Punjab
Election Commission of India
bollywood
ECI

What's Brewing

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Who got what in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

Who got what in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

Zoom dysmorphia: Plastic surgeries up during WFH

Zoom dysmorphia: Plastic surgeries up during WFH

 