Electrician in PPE robs Delhi jewellery worth Rs 20 crore, arrested

Healthcare professionals use PPE or Personal Protection Equipment to save themselves from Covid-19 these days but a young tech-savvy electrician from West Bengal used it to hide his identity during a heist at a Delhi jewellery shop only to land in a police net within 24 hours.

Sheikh Nur Rahman (25), who hails from Hooghly and working as an electrician in south Delhi's Kalkaji, allegedly performed the burglary at the jewellery alone and decamped with 25 kg of gold worth around Rs 20 crore to take revenge at his colleagues who were humiliating him.

But luck ran out of him as police zeroed in on him soon after the manager of Anjali Jewellers informed police about the burglary on Wednesday morning. Most of the ornaments in the show window of the ground floor were missing while the locks of the drawers were also broken. Investigators noticed that the fibre roof sheet was found to be the point of entry into the storeroom on the third floor and then into the main shop.

Soon after, the police started checking the CCTV footage of the showroom and neighbouring buildings when they noticed a man in PPE kit in a suspicious manner. Suspicion fell on Rahman, who had gone on leave on January 10 and on a tip-off arrested him. During interrogation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) RP Meena claimed, Rahman told them that wanted to "take revenge as he was humiliated and harassed" by his colleagues.

A graduate dropout, he is active on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube. He also allegedly learnt how to use tools like pressure cutter and gas cutter among others, which he used during the burglary. He had joined Anjali Jewellers in Kolkata two years ago and had shifted to the Delhi branch last year.