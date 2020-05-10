Eleven migrants on way home die in separate incidents in Madhy Pradesh

Eleven migrant labourers died and 14 others injured in the last 24 hours in separate incidents like fatigue due to walking a long-distance and a road accident in four districts in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The deaths were reported from Narsinghpur, Barwani, Sagar and Shajapur districts.

Almost all the deceased were travelling to Uttar Pradesh either from Maharashtra, Hyderabad or Karnataka amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In Narsinghpur district, six migrant labourers were killed and 14 others injured, one of them seriously, when the truck in which they were travelling overturned near Patha village, around 40 kms from the district headquarters on Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tiwari said.

The victims were headed towards Jhansi, Etah and Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Telangana, he added.

"While five labourers died on the spot, two critically injured were rushed to a hospital at divisional headquarters Jabalpur- for treatment, where one of them died around 6 pm on Sunday," Tiwari added.

Thirteen others, who suffered injuries in the accident, including the truck driver, are undergoing treatment at the (Narsinghpur) district hospital. They have been quarantined, he said.

In Barwani district, three migrants, who began their journey on foot from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh, died due to exhaustion on Saturday afternoon near Sendhwa, located on Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, police said. Two more deaths were reported from Sagar and Shajapur.

The deceased trio in Barwani aged between 42 to 55 years, an official said.

A doctor at Sendhwa civil hospital, where two of the three labourers were taken, said dehydration and fatigue due to scorching heat might led to heart attack, which might be the cause of their deaths.

A labourer walking towards UP from Karnataka died in Sagar.

He collapsed on ground by Sagar-Kanpur national highway on Saturday evening, police said, adding that he was declared dead at a hospital, an official said.

"As per his Aadhaar card, the deceased was identified as Rambali (31), a resident of Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh," Sagar Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said, adding that the family of the deceased has been informed.

Another labourer who died in Shajapur district on Saturday evening has been identified as Ramroop (35), police said, adding that he was returning to his hometown in Basti district of UP on a mini truck from Maharashtra when he took ill.