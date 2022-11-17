Elgar Parishad case: Supreme Court to hear Gautam Navlakha's plea on November 18

The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to consider on November 18 a fresh plea by activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested for his alleged link with Maoists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

He alleged that he has not been shifted to house arrest despite the top court’s order of November 10, while the NIA claimed he has given the address of a house belonging to the Communist Party.

Navlakha's counsel mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

She claimed that the top court order of November 10 for house arrest was not being followed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the NIA, submitted that Navlakha instead of providing his house address has given details of a library-cum-residential place belonging to the Communist Party. Navlakha’s counsel opposed Mehta’s submissions, saying this was mentioned that it is a library.

Mehta said the NIA is also seeking certain directions from the court and has filed an application. Mehta asked the court to list the matter on Monday.

After hearing brief submissions, the top court said it will list both pleas, by the accused and the NIA, for hearing on Friday before the bench presided over by Justice K M Joseph, which had passed the house arrest order.

On November 10, the top court allowed 70-year-old Navlakha to be placed under house arrest for a month after considering his deteriorating health and also asked him to provide local surety of Rs 2 lakh by November 14.

On September 29, the top court had directed the Taloja jail superintendent to immediately shift Navlakha, jailed in Bhima Koregaon case, to Mumbai’s Jaslok hospital for treatment.

Navlakha filed an appeal against the Bombay High Court, the judgment passed in April, dismissing his plea to be transferred from Taloja Prison and placed under house arrest instead.

In August 2018, he was arrested and initially placed under house arrest. In April 2020, after an apex court order, he was moved to Taloja Central Prison in Maharashtra.