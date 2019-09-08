Eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani no more

Eminent lawyer and former Union Law Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away here on Sunday. He was 95.

Jethmalani, who served for many years in the Supreme Court, also served as India's law minister and as chairman of the Bar Council of India.

Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away at his residence in Delhi. He was 95 years old. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Utai8qxxh4 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

Jethmalani breathed his last this morning at his residence in Delhi. He was bed-ridden for quite some time due to age-related complications.

He practised criminal law for six decades and had been part of many high-profile cases.

Jethmalani, born on September 23, 1923 at Sindh, now in Pakistan, had defended the accused in several high-profile cases including Jessica Lal murder case, the Parliament attack case and Indira Gandhi assassination.

He had fought for bringing black money back to the country by filing a petition in the Supreme Court.

For the two years, he had stopped appearing for cases.

He is survived by son Mahesh Jethmalani, a senior advocate and a daughter settled in the United States. His other daughter Rani had pre-deceased him.

Jethmalani was currently a Rajya Sabha MP. He had earlier served twice as Law Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.