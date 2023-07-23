Punjab: Nagar Panchayat employee held for graft

Employee of Nagar Panchayat office in Punjab's Hoshiarpur held for graft

A complainant alleged that the employee Sheeshpal demanded Rs 24,000 for the release of the former's provident fund.

PTI
PTI, Hoshiarpur ,
  • Jul 23 2023, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 14:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested a junior assistant posted at a Nagar Panchayat office in Hoshiarpur for accepting a bribe of Rs 24,000, officials said on Sunday.

Sheeshpal was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested on Saturday, they said.

Complainant Ravinder Kumar had submitted an application for the release of his provident fund of Rs 3.40 lakh. Kumar -- posted as a section officer in the Nagar Panchayat office -- was dismissed from service in 2021 after a police case was registered against him.

The complainant alleged that Sheeshpal demanded the money for the release of his provident fund. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prevention of Corruption Act
India News
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Households in Covid hit areas bought more gold: Study

Households in Covid hit areas bought more gold: Study

The question after every mass shooting

The question after every mass shooting

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

 