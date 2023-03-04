Employees of ATM-loading firm held misappropriating Rs 1.77 crore

Three employees of a firm that replenishes ATMs were arrested here on Saturday for alleged misappropriating Rs 1.77 crore out of an amount they were supposed to load in the machines, police said.
They were arrested near a bus stand on the Ghinghran road following a complaint lodged against them by the company's regional manager, Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Pramendra Dobhal said.
Devraj Singh Bisht, Ashish Singh Bisht and Jogender Kumar have been apprehended, police said.
They are accused of misappropriating Rs 1.77 crore out of an amount they were supposed to load in ATMs in Gopeshwar and Karnaprayag, Dobhal said.
The matter came to light during an audit, the officer said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN
Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study
Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision
Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study
Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained
Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years
Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession
Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters
Sounds of migration and a desire to live
GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands