ATM workers held for theft of Rs 1.77 crore

Employees of ATM-loading firm held misappropriating Rs 1.77 crore

They were arrested near a bus stand on the Ghinghran road following a complaint lodged against them by the company's regional manager

PTI
PTI, Gopeshwar,
  • Mar 04 2023, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 20:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three employees of a firm that replenishes ATMs were arrested here on Saturday for alleged misappropriating Rs 1.77 crore out of an amount they were supposed to load in the machines, police said.

They were arrested near a bus stand on the Ghinghran road following a complaint lodged against them by the company's regional manager, Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Pramendra Dobhal said.

Devraj Singh Bisht, Ashish Singh Bisht and Jogender Kumar have been apprehended, police said.

They are accused of misappropriating Rs 1.77 crore out of an amount they were supposed to load in ATMs in Gopeshwar and Karnaprayag, Dobhal said.

The matter came to light during an audit, the officer said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttarakhand
ATMs
theft

What's Brewing

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

 