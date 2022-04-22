Encounter break out in outskirts of Jammu

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces following a search operation in a locality on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, officials said.

The encounter in Sunjawan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Samba district.

Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh said the encounter started when the police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area.

"The encounter is going on and further details are awaited,” he said.

Officials said the operation was launched on a specific information about the presence of at least two terrorists planning to carry out a major attack in the city.

