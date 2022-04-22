Encounter break out in outskirts of Jammu

Encounter break out in outskirts of Jammu

The encounter took place amid heightened security arrangements ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 22 2022, 04:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 04:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces following a search operation in a locality on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, officials said.

The encounter in Sunjawan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Samba district.

Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh said the encounter started when the police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area.

"The encounter is going on and further details are awaited,” he said.

Officials said the operation was launched on a specific information about the presence of at least two terrorists planning to carry out a major attack in the city.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Encounter
Jammu
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

 