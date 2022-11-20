Encounter breaks out at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter breaks out at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 20 2022, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 08:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.

"Encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police and the Army are on job," officials said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Encounter

