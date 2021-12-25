Encounter breaks out at Chowgam in J&K's Shopian

The firefight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 25 2021, 03:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 03:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chowgam area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Chowgam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
India News

