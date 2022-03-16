Encounter breaks out at Nowgam in Srinagar

Encounter breaks out at Nowgam in Srinagar

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 16 2022, 08:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 08:01 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Nowgam area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Nowgam area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar
India News

