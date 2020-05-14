Encounter between militants and security forces in J&K

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K's Kulgam

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 14 2020, 08:47 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 08:47 ist
Representative image: PTI Photo

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Thursday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving specific input on the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants shot at a search party. Reinforcements have been sent to the area, the official said.

Further details were awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kulgam
Jammu and Kashmir
militants

What's Brewing

Asymptomatic cats spread virus to other cats in lab

Asymptomatic cats spread virus to other cats in lab

'Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed'

'Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed'

Fake texts on ICMR lists on Dos, Don'ts post lockdown

Fake texts on ICMR lists on Dos, Don'ts post lockdown

RSS watchword Swadeshi could be BJP's next big thing

RSS watchword Swadeshi could be BJP's next big thing

How safe are our children from COVID-19?

How safe are our children from COVID-19?

 