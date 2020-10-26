Encounter breaks out between militants in J&K's Pulwama

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 26 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 20:56 ist

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, the army said. 

The security forces have launched a joint operation at Noorpora in the district's Awantipora area on the basis of inputs provided by police, it said. 

"Op Noorpura, Awantipura, Pulwama. A joint operation was launched based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs today evening. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted. 

No casualties have been reported so far in the operation.

