Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in Komernag area of the district early Tuesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.
There are no reports of any casualties so far, he said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'
DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi
Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan
Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics
Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?
Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat
A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers