Militants, security forces clash in J&K's Anantnag

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

A search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 11 2021, 09:18 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 11:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in Komernag area of the district early Tuesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. 

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
militants
security forces
Encounter

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 