J&K: Shoot out between militants, security forces

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 01 2020, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 17:51 ist

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

A search operation was launched by security forces in Zurhama forest area of Kupwara on information about presence of militants there, following which the encounter broke out, the officials said.

There were no casualties reported so far in the operation, they said. 

This is the first gun battle between militants and security forces since the nationwide lockdown came in to force on March 25 to control the spread of coronavirus. 

