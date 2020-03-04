Militants, security forces clash in J&K Budgam

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Budgam

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 04 2020, 20:13pm ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 20:13pm ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dooniwara area, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said during the searches, the militants hiding in a house opened fire that was retaliated by the security forces.

"The exchange of fire was going on till last reports came in," the official said, adding that there were no casualties reported so far.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam
militants
Comments (+)
 